Former NBA coach claims USC Trojans star could be 'better' than Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark has paved the path for a new generation of women's basketball players right from their NCAA career. Evidently, it's tough not to compare which player will have a similar impact like Clark during her college career.
Meanwhile, Clark is preparing for her second year in the WNBA after being drafted No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever, she has found herself catching strays on social media throughout the offseason.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark's Time cover should've included 'the whole WNBA,' says co-owner
UConn's Paige Bueckers has been compared to Clark multiple times as she continues to impress fans in her final year. However, former Denver Nuggets head coach George Karl suggested a different player who could be better than Clark.
In a viral tweet, Carl claimed that USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins has the potential to be a better player than Clark. On top of that, the retired coach also made a humongous claim about Watkins potentially having the talent to compete in the NBA.
"As good as Caitlin Clark is, I’m thinking Juju Watkins may even be better," Karl wrote. "She looks to have the size, athleticism and talent to even compete in the NBA at some level!"
The controversial tweet went viral. At the time of writing, it had already amassed over 1.6M views and 2.7K comments on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Watkins is a terrifc player and has improved her numbers in her sophomore year. But even then, it's hard to see her or any WBB player to participate in a 82-game NBA season.
There is a reason the WNBA exists and if Karl had suggested JuJu would one day surpass Clark in the league, fans wouldn't have been as furious as they were after reading his recent tweet.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: More pain for Browns fans as Mayfield shines
MLB: Signing Juan Soto already paying off for Mets
CFB:Your ultimate guide to all 12 CFP teams
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN may expand ‘PTI’