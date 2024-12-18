Ex-NBA guard makes wild suggestion about 'tired' LeBron James' whereabouts during absence
When will LeBron James retire? It has truly become a million-dollar question as the Los Angeles Lakers superstar continues to defy his age.
Even though he is about to turn 40 years old soon, James continues to be top player in the NBA. However, this season, many believe that LBJ showed true signs of decline.
Just when the rumors were at an all-time high, James decided to take a personal leave and the Lakers apparently had no idea where the King went.
After days of speculation, James returned to play in the Lakers' recent game against the Memphis Grizzlies. He looked a step quicker and it led to the birth of a plethora of theories about his whereabouts during his unexpected absence.
Former NBA guard Theo Pinson recently gave his two cents on where James was at and he tied it to a popular fan theory about the Lakers star using some kind of medical enhancements to prolong his career.
My man [LeBron ]tired," Pinson said. "Second thing is, he was in Germany. He had to take a little rest, he had to go. He was tired. It is what it is. Bron, you do what you need to do. Y’all remember James Harden, he took the fat suit off. That was unbelievable that was in a week’s span."
It's unheard of to see a player of James' age still dominate in the NBA at 39 years old. Evidently, fans are bound to question the real reason behind it.
However, suggesting James is using a medical enhancement without solid proof seems like a low blow, especially for someone who has played in the NBA.
