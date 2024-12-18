Why Trinity Rodman shouldn't be asked about Dennis Rodman anymore
By Joe Lago
Those who knew agonized every time the question was asked, and every time Trinity Rodman stepped on a studio set during the Paris Olympics, the cringiest moment would ensue.
The polite but unknowing interviewer would ask the 22-year-old star forward of the United States women's national team about her father, Dennis Rodman, the five-time NBA champion and Basketball Hall of Famer, and what he thinks of her soccer success.
Trinity Rodman's relationship with her dad never fit the storyline the media thought had existed. And after Rodman's cathartic comments on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the narrative should finally be put to bed.
Rodman detailed her sadness, anger and frustration over her father and his attempts to maintain a relationship with a story about the time he unexpectedly showed up at an NWSL quarterfinal playoff game during her rookie season in 2021 with the Washington Spirit.
Rodman said she had not seen or heard from her dad in months, and just hearing his voice in the stands conjured up conflicting emotions.
"There's cameras everywhere and Dennis Rodman is at the game, and all I walk over there and all I did was cry," Trinity said. "I'm walking over there so mad, like 'F--- you.' I walk over there, he grabs my head and I start bawling into his arms as if it's like a daddy-daughter (moment). ... (He had not) seen my games in three, four, five years."
"He was like, 'I want to see you soon, I'm in D.C., whatever,' and I was like 'OK.' And after that — radio silence," Trinity added. "I didn't talk to him or see him until I think right after the (2023) World Cup. ... "I think after that I lost hope of ever getting him back."
Now, Trinity Rodman realizes that her interactions with her dad will be limited to him "popping in whenever he wants to be on a camera," and she has come to the conclusion that his 2021 NWSL playoff appearance was only because "he wanted to have a good conscience and (for a) headline, 'Dennis Rodman showed up at his daughter's game.'"
"He’s not a dad," Rodman said. "Maybe by blood, but nothing else."
