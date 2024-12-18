Suns reveal 'most affordable, fan-friendly menu' in the NBA
By Joe Lago
Mat Ishbia is doing his part to combat inflation.
On Wednesday, the Phoenix Suns owner announced that his team will offer "the most affordable, fan-friendly menu in the NBA" with select items costing only $2. The value menu comprises five items: hot dog, potato chips, popcorn, 16-ounce fountain soda and 16-ounce bottled water.
"Winning starts with our fans," Ishbia tweeted on X with a graphic of the value menu. "When I walk the concourse at games there aren't food options for families who don't want to spend a lot of money. That needs to change, so today we're rolling out our $2 value menu for all home Suns games."
The new prices are a significant decrease. Hot dogs will be $7 cheaper, and chips and popcorn will cost $5 less. Also, water and soda will carry savings of $6.50 and $4.50, respectively.
According to Ishbia, a family of four used to spend $98 on hot dogs, water and popcorn. "Now they can enjoy that same meal for $24," he tweeted.
"Our fans and community are the foundation of what we do and we will continue to invest in making this the best organization in all of basketball, on and off the court," he added.
