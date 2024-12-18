Dennis Schroder's son takes a shot at the Nets after Warriors trade
The Golden State Warriors have been aching for some help on the offensive end of the floor throughout the 2024-25 NBA season.
Well, the front office took notice of the flaw in the team and decided to trade for Dennis Schroder in exchange for De'Anthony Melton and multiple second-round picks with the Brooklyn Nets.
Schroder's arrival is bound to help Stephen Curry as the 4x NBA champion is seemingly pushing himself to the limit at 36 years old.
Coming back to Schroder's arrival in San Francisco, the veteran guard talked about his son's reaction to the trade during his introductory press conference.
"My wife told him that we got traded, and he asked, 'Where we going?' And we said Golden State, and he was like, 'Oh, we're lucky now, at least it's a good team,'" Schroder revealed. "That was the first thing, and I had to laugh and I was in a bad mood.
Dennis further added: "He's a Steph Curry fan, we battled in London as well for the national team for the NBA showcase. We got to see him there and then of course in Paris, he's a big fan."
Schroder's son is just five years old and it seems he is on cloud 9 after finding out his father's new team. But what Dennis Jr. may not release is his excitement must have hurt the feelings of the Nets, Schroder's former team.
As for Schroder, he is expected to make his season debut in a Warriors jersey during Thursday night's game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies. He will reportedly wear #71 as opposed to his usual #17 as the number has been retired by the franchise.
