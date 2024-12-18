Damian Lillard and Adidas agree to lifetime contract extension
By Tyler Reed
On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks took down the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Cup Finals. The Bucks' 97-81 victory made the franchise the second ever to win the cup, with the Los Angeles Lakers taking the inaugural season. Bucks guard Damian Lillard was a massive piece in the win, scoring 23 points. But that isn't the only victory for Lillard this week.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania revealed on Twitter/X that Lillard has found his forever home with the Adidas brand with a lifetime contract extension.
"Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Damian Lillard has agreed to a lifetime contract extension with Adidas, sources told ESPN. Lillard now joins LeBron James and Kevin Durant (Nike) and Stephen Curry (Under Armour/Curry Brand) as active NBA players with lifetime shoe endorsements," stated Charania.
Receiving a lifetime deal with a brand is a major compliment. Only the best of the best are given those opportunities. The former Weber State star has carved out his own path in the NBA, and now, he has proven to be one of the best to ever put on a pair of sneakers. Obviously, those sneakers will now be Adidas forever, right?
