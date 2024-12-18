Browns benching Jameis Winston signals the end for the former Heisman winner's career
By Tyler Reed
The Cleveland Browns' recent quarterback situation has long been documented. The franchise handed Deshaun Watson Scrooge McDuck money while he faced serious legal allegations. Not to mention, his play on the field has been lackluster and injury-prone. After an Achilles injury earlier this season, the franchise turned to Jameis Winston.
The Winston experience in Cleveland was everything that an outsider could hope for. For instance, in a Monday night matchup with the Denver Broncos, Winston threw for four touchdowns and 497 yards. He also had three interceptions. Winston has always been about balance when it comes to touchdown passes and interceptions. This season, he currently has 13 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.
However, despite all the viral moments Winston has blessed us with, his play has not been good enough this year. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Wednesday that Winston would be benched for Dorian Thompson-Robinson. A move that may all but end Winston's run in the NFL.
No one has had a more intriguing career than Winston. A player beaming with talent but can't seem to put all the pieces together. In 2017, Winston became the first quarterback to throw 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in one season.
Love him or hate him, Winston was always priority viewing. Unless you were a fan of the team he played for. For now, Browns fans should be thankful for Winston's time with the franchise. It was an unforgettable experience.
