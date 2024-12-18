Nuggets targeting Zach LaVine shows they believe they need more in the West
By Max Weisman
The Denver Nuggets are reportedly interested in adding a big offensive weapon ahead of the NBA trade deadline on February 6. According to The Athletic's Tony Jones and Sam Amick, Denver has expressed interest and has even had discussions about making a trade for a multitude of players: Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls, Jordan Poole and Jonas Valančiūnas of the Washington Wizards, Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz, De'Andre Hunter of the Atlanta Hawks and Cam Johnson of the Brooklyn Nets.
Jones and Amick reported that Denver's interest in LaVine is significant, and any trade for LaVine would have to involve a big return package for the Bulls.
LaVine, a two-time All-Star, is averaging 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game for Chicago this season, leading the team in points. He's going to be worth a lot. Money wise, LaVine will be paid $43 million this season, $45.9 million next season and has a player option worth $48.9 for 2026-27. Player wise, Jones and Amick reported that Michael Porter Jr. would be involved, and Zeke Nnaji would likely be part of the package too.
The Nuggets had extension talks with Porter this past offseason and reportedly feel great about his long-term future. The fact that he is seemingly on the trading block for a player similar to him shows the Nuggets feel they need more to compete in the Western Conference.
Denver is currently fifth in the West with a 14-10 record, 5.5 games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Nuggets are getting everything and more from Nikola Jokic, who is averaging 30.9 points, 13.3 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game. Adding LaVine, whose 21.7 points per game would be second on the Nuggets, would give Denver the boost they're looking for to compete in the standings.
Teams like the Dallas Mavericks and, more surprisingly, the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies have made additional developmental strides and are currently ahead of Denver in the West. The Nuggets being preliminarily aggressive in the trade market makes it seem they think those teams have something they don't.
Denver doesn't want their championship window to be closing. Making a trade for an offensive weapon like LaVine would be worth giving up someone like Porter Jr in order to be more competitive in the West. Denver has a month and a half to make that decision.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: More pain for Browns fans as Mayfield shines
MLB: Signing Juan Soto already paying off for Mets
CFB: Your ultimate guide to all 12 CFP teams
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN may expand ‘PTI’