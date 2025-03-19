LaVar Ball details reason for foot amputation, opens up about decision
The sports world was stunned when news surfaced that LaVar Ball had to amputate his right foot after a medical emergency. Ball, of course, is the father of NBA stars Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, and rap sensation Gelo.
There was a lot of speculation and rumors on social media, but the Big Baller Brand patriarch is now coming clean. Ball spoke with SLAM on Tuesday to reveal the issues with his health began taking a turn for the worst in January.
Ultimately, his right foot and a portion of his leg had to be amputated because of complications with his diabetes. It started as an infectionon his foot that began spreading through his blood.
"Then they cut off my foot," Ball said. "Then they said, 'We gotta go almost knee high for another surgery.'"
After his amputation, Ball has publicly remained in his spirits.
He went viral after a video where he referenced son LiAngelo Ball's hit song "Tweaker."
However, LaVar admits it wasn't all positive vibes.
"It made me think, 'Man, just kill me and let me go about my business,'" he said. "It made me think that maybe it’s time for me to shut it down."
Now that Ball is feeling better trying to be the best he can, he's hoping others can learn from him and make sure they are staying up to date on medical checks and working on their health.
