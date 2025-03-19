Tennessee's Rick Barnes tries viral Wofford C Kyler Filewich granny shot
By Josh Sanchez
The No. 2 seed Tennessee basketball program and head coach Rick Barnes will kick off the Vols' March Madness campaign against the No. 15 seed Wofford Terriers and viral sensation Kyler Filewich.
Filewich had social media buzzing after people caught wind of his granny-style free throw shot.
The 6-foot-9 Filewich shoots 31.8 percent from the charity stripe this season, but he's giving it his best shot. It's reminiscent of the storyline in Netflix's Running Point featuring Kate Hudson where Dyson, a recently promoted G-League player, is taught the granny shot after his miserable free throw shooting.
MORE: College basketball fans have discovered the next March Madness star
As Barnes and the Vols prepare for Filewich and his unorthodox style, Barnes decided to test out his own skills from the free throw line with his own granny-style shots. He put Filewich to shame.
Barnes went a strong 6-of-10 from the line.
MORE: 'White Lotus' Duke basketball meme goes viral right in time for March Madness
Barnes better hope that Filewich wasn't watching and taking notes.
MORE: Troy men's basketball coach says he only recruits players that like Waffle House
If you want to see Tennessee and the viral Terriers face off on the court, the action gets underway on Thursday, March 20, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Tip-off is set for 6:50 p.m. ET on TNT.
We know who social media will be rooting for.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Cam Ward looking like No. 1 pick
NBA: Warriors need ‘Playoff Jimmy’ Butler now
CFB: Deion has big plans for CU spring game
CBB/SPORTS MEDIA: Dick Vitale should be part of March Madness