NBA analyst says Jimmy Butler's agent owes an 'apology' to ESPN expert
The Miami Heat continue to struggle in the 2024-25 NBA season as they have now fallen to a 17-15 record following their recent defeat at the hands of the Indiana Pacers.
Another key storyline around the Heat that has caught fans' attention is Jimmy Butler's name popping up on a plethora of trade rumors.
In fact, ESPN insider Sham Charania confidently reported that Butler is actively looking to part ways with the Heat.
However, Shams' report was called out by Butler's agent, Bernie Lee. But as we know it, Jimmy has demanded a move away from the franchise and has confirmed that he no longer wants to play for them.
It was a shocking statement by Butler during the postgame conference and amid the chaos ex-NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins had a message for Bernie Lee via his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account.
"Jimmy’s agent owes Shams an apology," Perkins wrote.
Since Adrian Wojnarowski's sudden retirement, Charania has become the most trusted NBA insider. However, Butler's agent's public call-out led to Shams' credibility taking a hit.
Despite the constant doubts about his report, Charania stayed confident and it ultimately proved to be correct.
Now, as Perkins suggested, Butler's agent certainly owes an apology to Shams for throwing his name through the mud all while the ESPN insider was right.
Butler, 35, is currently averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game for the Heat. The 6x NBA All can certainly average better numbers on the floor, but that will likely happen when he part ways with the organization in the near future.
