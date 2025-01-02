LeBron James' friend suggests Lakers trade Austin Reaves despite excellent form
With more than one-third of the 2024-25 NBA season done and dusted, most teams have a rough idea of where they stand in the grand scheme of things.
Keeping that in mind, the Los Angeles Lakers are among the dark horses that could turn their season around over the next 50 or so games.
RELATED: Fans think Laker Nation has found a new scapegoat after D'Angelo Russell
The Lakers made a major change to their roster by parting ways with D'Angelo Russell to improve their defense.
Austin Reaves has been tasked with a increased role to fill the offensive hole left by Russell and the LA Lakers guard has accepted the opportunity with open arms.
RELATED: Anthony Davis gets honest on star teammate's new role after D'Lo trade
Reaves has had three straight games with more than 25 points as the Lakers have gone 2-1 in that stretch. Despite AR15's improved numbers, LeBron James' friend, Cuffs the Legend, wants the Lakers to trade the star guard amid four other changes to win an NBA Championship.
1. I love Austin Reaves but he’s food defensively against elite backcourts. Gotta move those puppies.
2. Make the trade and go get a f***ing CENTER!
3. You can flip Rui and finesse somebody for a premium scorer (BI, Zach)
4. Shake Milton was born to be a Laker
5. DFS is the perfect 3&D chess piece
MAKE THE TRADE, GET THE PARADE.
While Reaves' value in the trade market must be at an all-time high, it doesn't make sense to part ways with him right now. Sure, the Lakers need a better center, but getting rid of Reaves will likely gut the team's morale.
But the other four observations/changes by Cuffs are spot on. The Lakers just need to wait a few more games to allow the roster to gel together.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CFB: Will Howard not allowed on Rose Bowl stage
NBA: LeBron reacts to son’s college commitment
MLB: Hall of Fame voting has Billy Wagner sweating bullets
SPORTS MEDIA: SVP “interested” in ESPN/SAS negotiations