Jimmy Butler's reported trade request proves Heat need to deal wantaway star
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has officially kicked his trade rumor market into high gear, after reportedly requesting a trade from the team.
According to Sam Amick and James Jackson of The Athletic, Butler has told the team that he wants to be traded, as rumors have swirled around his future in Miami for the last month. The Heat have seemed reticent to deal their talismanic star, as president Pat Riley announced in late December that they would not trade him this season.
But if the Heat are smart, they'll give Butler what he wants.
This isn't the first time Butler has wanted out of a situation he's found himself in. Remember Minnesota? Butler spent just over one season with the Timberwolves, telling the team he would not re-sign, and requesting a trade before the 2018-19 season. He then proceded to show up to the team facility and play with third-string players at practice, beating the starters in a scrimmage. He refused to come to practice, or train with the team until he got what he wanted.
Butler has handled all of this professionally so far; all his media comments have been respectful, and he hasn't really said much beyond the usual, but you can see the frustration starting to build.
After Thursday's loss to the Pacers, Butler told reporters “I want to see me get my joy back from playing basketball," and when asked if that could happen in Miami, he replied "Probably not."
Do we really want to see what kind of damage Butler could do to the Heat if he doesn't get out by the trade deadline? This is a team in the midst of a playoff race; Miami is currently sixth in the East, but locked in a three-way tie with the Bucks and Hawks, with the Pacers lurking just two games back.
If Butler decides he doesn't want to play anymore, or starts turning his frustrations on his teammates, he could very easily do the same thing he did in Minnesota to get out.
Even setting aside the potential problems he could cause, Butler's made it very clear that he has little-to-no interest in re-signing in Miami after this season. Why would you let him walk for nothing, when you could trade him now and actually get something back? All you're doing by keeping him around is decreasing the value you get in return with each passing day.
Do what's best for everyone: trade Jimmy Butler, before he becomes a true problem.
