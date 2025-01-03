Mike Evans doesn't just have history on the line in Week 18, but millions in bonuses
By Matt Reed
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to lock up the NFC South title on Sunday, star wide receiver Mike Evans will have a little bit more on the line. Evans has been one of the most steady NFL wideouts for years, but the Tampa star doesn't always get the recognition he deserves.
On Sunday, the 31 year old will put his NFL record on the line for the most consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards to start a career, with his previous 10 years all hitting the mark. Heading into the Bucs' regular-season finale against the New Orleans Saints, Evans needs just 85 yards to hit that magic 1k mark for an 11th straight time.
However, there's more to the record this season because Evans also has a significant $3 million bonus tied into hitting 1,000 yards and catching 70 passes. Evans currently needs five more receptions to meet that threshold as well.
It shouldn't be shocking that Evans is in this position though considering he's been one of the most reliable receivers in the NFL for over a decade, and yet, doesn't always receive the proper recognition.
The Buccaneers star only trails legendary receiver Jerry Rice for most 1,000-yard seasons in a career (14), and the former San Francisco 49ers wideout played over 60 more games than Evans has to this point.
Evans is a Super Bowl champion and was an integral piece in the Tampa Bay offense when Tom Brady led the Buccaneers to the title back in 2021.
Maybe even more impressive than his tendency to rack up yards though has been Evans' ability to find the end zone. In his 11 NFL seasons, he's scored double-digit touchdowns in six campaigns, including the current season.
The former Texas A&M Aggies star is top 25 all time in receiving yards (12,595), which puts him ahead of Hall of Famers like Michael Irvin and Calvin Johnson. And despite missing a few games in recent seasons, there's nothing that suggests Evans cannot continue to play at a high level for at least one more season.
