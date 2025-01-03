Oregon loses prized 2025 quarterback recruit to transfer portal
By Tyler Reed
The start of 2025 has been a brutal nightmare for the Oregon Ducks football program. The Ducks came into the College Football Playoff as the number one overall seed.
They left the playoff after their first game, as the Ohio State Buckeyes trampled them in the Rose Bowl 41-21.
RELATED: The expanded College Football Playoff has made teams, conferences a lot more money
Now, the dreadful start to the new year is taking another bad turn for the program. It appears one of Oregon's prized recruits is ready for a fresh start, too.
Brandon Huffman of 247 Sports announced that five-star quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has decided to enter the transfer portal.
According to On3 Sports recruiting rankings, Sagapolutele is the seventh-ranked quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class.
Before his committment to the Ducks. Sagapolutele had offers from Oregon State, California, Georgia and Boise State.
It appears the Ducks will now be back on the recruiting trail as they search for a quarterback for the 2025 class. Or maybe they can try their luck with the transfer portal.
The transfer portal worked great for the Ducks this season, as the team brought in quarterback Dillion Gabriel from Oklahoma. The way programs find players has drastically changed in recent years.
