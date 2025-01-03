Philadelphia Eagles set to wear fan favorite uniform combination for Week 18
By Tyler Reed
The Philadelphia Eagles have already wrapped up the second seed in the NFC playoff picture. However, the team still has one more test before the postseason.
Well, it may not be an actual test, as the Eagles will meet the 3-13 New York Giants in the regular season finale.
RELATED: Saquon Barkley reacts to sitting out Eagles' regular season finale
The Eagles have already announced they will be resting certain players, but that isn't going to stop the team from looking their best.
The team has announced they will be wearing a fan favorite uniform combination to end the regular season.
The Eagles will be going with the all-black uniform combination as they look to put the final arrow in the 2024-25 Giants. The black uniforms have long been a fan favorite, and there's no better way to cap off a strong season.
The only thing missing from this game will be the Eagles not allowing Saquon Barkley to break Eric Dickerson's record against the franchise that allowed him to walk.
Not allowing your star running back to dunk on his former team is a criminal offense. However, the Eagles have much bigger fish to fry, as a potential meeting with the Green Bay Packers could be looming in the Wild Card round.
