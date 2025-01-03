LeBron James warns Bryce to be wary of two 'terrible friends' in Arizona
With the Los Angeles Lakers registering a solid win over the Portland Trail Blazers behind a terrific performance by LeBron James, the King was evidently in a good mood during the postgame interview in the locker room.
The last few days have been incredible for the LA Lakers star. For starters, he just turned 40 years old and remains an elite player in the NBA.
Combine that with his younger son Bryce James announcing his commitment to the Arizona Wildcats, James had a great week.
RELATED: LeBron James has a 4-word reaction to Bryce James' college commitment
Many hope that Bryce will learn from Bronny James' mistake of rushing to the NBA and develop his game properly before making the NBA draft announcement.
But let's put that aside for a moment as LeBron had a hilarious message for his son involving his two former Cleveland Cavaliers teammates.
"We're happy to be a part of the Bear Down community now,” James said. “I got some terrible friends in Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye who are alum there, so not too excited about that. But other than that, we're excited to be a part of the Tucson community.”
James issued this warning as he had played two seasons with Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye during his time with the Cavaliers. The two former NBA veterans were key members of the Cavs' 2016 NBA Championship-winning team.
But before making it to the NBA, both Jefferson and Frye flaunted their talent for Arizona's basketball program. It's likely that Bryce may meet the alums, but he should keep his father's warning in mind.
