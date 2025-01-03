Kliff Kingsbury will do 'better job' as NFL head coach after key Dan Quinn lesson
By Joe Lago
Kliff Kingsbury wants to be an NFL head coach again. And if he's fortunate enough to get a second chance running his own team, he knows what is most important in building a winning squad.
It starts with a solid foundation of "standards," according to Kingsbury.
In his weekly press conference on Thursday, the Washington Commanders offensive coordinator admitted he didn't do a good enough job in establishing a foundation as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, who went 28-37-1 in his four seasons from 2019 to 2022 and made the playoffs just once.
The 45-year-old Kingsbury has boosted his head coaching stock this season calling plays for rookie sensation Jayden Daniels, and he admitted he would like to be an NFL head coach "at some point" but remains "very happy" in Washington, where his "love for the sport" has been "rekindled."
He said he's learned a valuable lesson from Commanders head coach Dan Quinn on what's necessary to establish a winning culture.
"I didn't know what I didn't know really coming from college. I bounced around on teams as a player but not as a coach on any level," Kingsbury told reporters. "To come in there (at Arizona), I don't think I set the foundation the way I (needed) to do it, after watching DQ and how he set the foundation from Day 1. It was 'These are the standards, this is what we won't compromise, this is what we're going to be be.' I definitely could've done a better job of that.
"Once you don't lay it out like that, it's hard to put it back in. It's kind of hard to reset it. And I think that's where he (Quinn) has done such a great job. This is what we're going to be from Day 1. There was no ifs, ands or buts, and the guys bought in."
NFL teams looking to start fresh by drafting a franchise quarterback figure to have Kingsbury on their wish lists. He's taken advantage of the dual-threat skills of Daniels, the 2024 No. 2 overall pick, to help Washington clinch their first playoff spot since 2020.
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will be the darling of the NFL coaching carousel yet again. But an older, wiser Kingsbury would seem to be a pretty good consolation prize.
