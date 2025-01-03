ESPN commentators roast Lane Kiffin's atrocious red zone trick play (VIDEO)
By Matt Reed
It didn't take long for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin to catch strays during Thursday night's TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The SEC team is facing off with Duke as bowl season rolls on, and Kiffin made quite the interesting play call in the first quarter.
The Rebels had the ball inside the red zone on fourth down, and despite it being a short yardage situation from the 10 yard line, Ole Miss ran a trick play with six players line up on the opposite side of the field.
Quarterback Jaxson Dart took the ball out of a deep shotgun formation and ultimtaely threw a rough interception that allowed Duke to set themselves up well for the next drive.
However, the most entertaining part of the sequence came from the ESPN broadcast crew of Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvoracek, who certainly didn't seem to understand the play call from Kiffin and his team.
Dvoracek, a former Oklahoma Sooners standout defensive tackle, was baffled by the decision to not kick the field goal or use Dart on a more traditional play.
"I just don't understand this decision by Lane Kiffin," Dvoracek said. "If you're gonna go for it, go for it. You have one of the best offenses in the country."
Fortunately for Kiffin and his team, they rebounded from the poor decision on fourth down and managed to take a 24-7 lead into halftime against the Blue Devils.
