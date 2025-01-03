LeBron James just tied Michael Jordan's scoring record, but it took him 450 more games
Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan had a plethora of weapons in his arsenal that made him a force to be reckoned with during his 15-year NBA career.
However, Jordan's greatest ability was arguably his scoring prowess as he finished his career with 10 NBA scoring titles and averaged 30.1 points per game.
Combine that with MJ's perfect 6-0 record in the NBA Finals, and over the years, not many have managed to challenge the Bulls legend's spot as the GOAT.
RELATED: Charles Barkley names 'crazy' reason why LeBron James will never surpass Michael Jordan as the GOAT
If there is one player who has come close to it, it's none other than Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. If Jordan is viewed as a phenomenal scorer, LBJ has always been praised for his all-round ability on the court.
But following the LA Lakers' recent 114-106 win, James has proved his scoring prowess as he tied Jordan for scoring the most 30-point games in NBA history. The two stars are on an equal footing with 562 such games under their belts.
However, there is one key difference between them and that's the number of games that they have taken to reach the feat. Jordan did it in just 1072 games while it took James 1522 matchups to reach the achievement.
That's 450 more games for the King. Don't get us wrong, LBJ's longevity is absolutely phenomenal, but this stat just proves Mike was by far a better scorer than the Lakers superstar.
After all, if Jordan hadn't retired twice in the middle of his NBA career, he could have probably added a lot more 30-point games to his name, considering he averaged just north of 30.0 points per game.
