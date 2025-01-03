Kylie Kelce dunks on haters after dethroning Joe Rogan as top podcast
By Tyler Reed
The world is always in need of a new podcast. Well, that might not be true, but sometimes, a podcast comes along and sweeps the country off its feet.
Kylie Kelce has cashed in on the popularity of the Kelce name with her podcast, 'Not Gonna Lie,' which, according to the Apple Podcast charts on January 2nd, the show is the top podcast on the app.
Kelce's show being the number-one show on the app has seemingly irritated her haters and fans of the 'The Joe Rogan Experience.' However, Kelce isn't letting the haters off the hook.
""[They comment] 'who the f--- is Kylie Kelce?' I can’t get over the fact that you actually typed this into Twitter, when you could have typed it into Google. And also you typed my name, so now you know what you’re gonna get: More Kylie Kelce content...I had talked to my producers about like, ‘Do we do like a segment on algorithms and explain to people that if you engage with the content and if you write my name and s---, you’re just gonna keep getting me on your timeline?’”
Kelce did not hold back when opening up on the haters, and she has a point. This social media-friendly world has opened the gates to hate when, in actuality, people could just ignore things that they aren't fans of.
Kylie's husband, Jason, also has a popular podcast with his brother, Travis, and it appears 2025 will see a lot more Kelce. However, this isn't a bad thing. It appears we have pushed the right people to be famous this time.
