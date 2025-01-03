Steve Kerr wanted Stephen Curry to step out despite being red-hot (Video)
The Golden State Warriors are always expected to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference, but the organization has failed to reach that level this season.
It's especially shocking as the Dubs had a phenomenal 12-3 start to the season. However, the Dubs got back to winning ways following their impressive 139-105 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.
It was a Stephen Curry show as the Baby-Faced Assassin finished the game with 30 points, 6 rebounds, and 10 assists in just 30 minutes of playing time.
However, Curry could have increased his scoring tally as he was red-hot from the field. So, what happened? Well, Warriors head coach pulled out Steph, likely to ensure that the 4x NBA champion can get adequate rest.
The conversation between the two was captured and posted by the NBA's official X (formerly known as Twitter) account.
"That’s the first time you ever, you agreed to come out when you were red-hot," Kerr said.
To which Steph replied, "Didn’t want to push my luck."
It's obvious that it was light-hearted exchange between Kerr and Curry, but it still confirmed a major suspicion of Warriors fanbase.
For years, they have believed that for some reason, coach Kerr had pulled out Curry from the game in the middle of a scoring run. Well, Kerr confirmed the speculation, albeit in a joking manner.
This time around, it was likely trying to avoid running the risk of his star guard getting injured in an easy win. However, at the other times? Only Kerr knows the reasoning.
