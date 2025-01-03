The Dodgers' latest signing is a reminder that MLB free agency isn't always about money
The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly agreed to terms Friday with Korean infielder Hyeseong Kim. For those who weren't tracking the international free agent market, Kim is a relatively young (25) second baseman/shortstop who brings the ability to hit for average, steal a base, and likely play multiple positions at the major league level.
The Dodgers were not widely linked to Kim, though he did impress the team in an exhibition game in Korea when the Dodgers played the KBO's Kiwoom Heroes in March.
The San Diego Padres also played an exhibition series in Korea last March. They were arguably a more logical fit for Kim on paper. Free agent Ha-Seong Kim (no relation) is recovering from a shoulder injury that ended his 2024 season early. Even if he did re-sign with the Padres, they would potentially be without their starting shortstop for the outset of the 2025 season.
San Diego reportedly made Hyeseong Kim an offer, too. The Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners were also connected to Kim in reports out of Korea, and one team reportedly offered three years and $20 million. That's less than the $12.5 million guarantee Kim will get from the Dodgers over the next three years.
It's also unclear how the Dodgers will shoehorn Kim onto their roster. Their 40-man roster became full Friday when outfielder Teoscar Hernandez's three-year deal became official. Gavin Lux is their second baseman. Mookie Betts is their shortstop (again). Miguel Rojas and Chris Taylor are capable veteran utility infielders. Barring a trade, Kim isn't an obvious fit in Los Angeles.
As this MLB offseason has reminded us, fit and money aren't everything.
That wasn't the case a month ago when Juan Soto finalized a record $765 million, 15-year deal with the New York Mets. Soto was intent on breaking the bank. The Mets were intent on bringing a star to Queens. The money is what mattered.
More recently, however, a number of free agent signings have defied this logic. Corbin Burnes, arguably the best right-handed pitcher available this winter, left money on the table by signing a $210 million, six-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose rotation already ran five-deep. Why?
As ESPN's Alden Gonzalez noted on Twitter/X, Burnes and his wife just had twins and wanted to be as close to their Phoenix-area home as possible. The Diamondbacks offered what they could. It was enough.
Hernández left $5-6 million on the table in free agency by his own admission. He was intent on re-signing with the Dodgers from the moment the champagne dried on their World Series victory rally at Dodger Stadium, if not sooner.
Roki Sasaki, the offseason's other top right-hander, is in a different category of free agent. The 23-year-old right-hander is limited to a signing bonus within each team's international bonus pool (approximately $5-7 million) on top of the major league minimum salary in 2025. Merely by declaring his intent to leave Japan now, rather than in a couple years, Sasaki is forgoing the chance to sign for a nine-figure salary.
To that end, Sasaki's potential signing bonus will not dictate where he signs as much as his next team's ability to elevate his potential as a pitcher. And several of the teams who have reportedly met with Sasaki in person — including the Dodgers — have a full starting rotation.
The moral of the story this offseason is that when it comes to baseball free agents, it's all about the money. Except when it isn't. And perhaps it isn't more often than we think.
