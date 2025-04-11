Friday Roundup: Masters Tournament, Luka's impressive return, Gator madness, and more
By Tyler Reed
This past Monday, the Florida Gators earned the right to call themselves national champions, and since then, a lot has gone down.
From the start of the biggest tournament on the PGA Tour to Luka Doncic's magical return to Dallas, this week has had it all.
Afraid something might have slipped through the cracks? No worries. Everything you need to know is here, in the Friday Roundup.
One Thing On Our Mind
Thursday teed (get it) off the start of the 2025 Masters Tournament. Unfortunately, I cannot name more than five golfers, but if this is a weekend you look forward to, may it be the most incredible weekend of your life. Go, Happy Gilmore!
Homecoming
It was an emotional night in Dallas for Mavericks fans and Luka Doncic as the Los Angeles Lakers star made his triumphant return to the team that traded him away.
After an emotional welcome video, Doncic showed the Dallas front office that they may have made one of the worst mistakes in sports history by dealing him away. The Lakers grabbed the win while Doncic dropped 45 in front of a fanbase who continues to show their disdain for its leadership.
Gators Moment
It's the Florida Gators who will have the bragging rights until next year's NCAA Tournament. The SEC Tournament champions took down the Houston Cougars in an absolute war to claim the 2025 national title.
Cougars fans will remember this one for a while, as the team didn't even get a chance to put up a final shot in one of the most heartbreaking sequences that could possibly happen. I'm already ready to print out those 2026 brackets.
Hailey Van Lith Goes SI Swimsuit
This week, it was announced that TCU women's basketball star Hailey Van Lith joined Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, driving a certain audience to get a little creepy.
However, Van Lith has more than a popular swimsuit magazine on her mind. The college basketball star will be hearing her name called this coming Monday at the WNBA Draft.
So Darn Cute
The Masters may have just started, but we already have the most popular moment of the weekend. Jordan Spieth's son, Sammy, delighted the crowd with his club work prior to the start of the tournament. How can you not say that's the cutest thing you've seen all week/
Not Urban Legend
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark shared one of the most insane sports stories ever when she dished with David Letterman that she scored 22 points in two minutes against the men's practice squad during her time at Iowa.
Clark's talents made her an instant star at the collegiate level, and now, the WNBA has seen an explosion of viewers since she joined the league. Now, can people stop debating who are the stars and just enjoy the damn games? Probably not.
The Ted Cruz Curse?
Apparently, there is becoming this constant occurrence of Texas Senator Ted Cruz going to sporting events, and the team he cheers for always loses when he is in attendance.
The latest example was when Cruz was spotted at the national championship rooting for the Houston Cougars this past Monday. If this is true, Teddy boy, keep going to Houston Astros games.
White House Visit
Put this on my record, this will be the final time I put this much politics into any story. Although, it's not really politics when a World Series champion visits the White House. The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their 2024 crown with the traditional visit to see the President.
Surely no one made a big deal about this.
Jayden Gets It
NFL Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels wanted a moment to celebrate his most iconic of his rookie season with the Washington Commanders.
Folks will often say, "Hang it in the Louvre," when they see something amazing. Well, Daniels wanted to do just that by hanging his Hail Mary play against the Chicago Bears in The Louvre. The kid is currently living in 3008, and we're so 2000 and late.
The Kid Is Doing Just Fine
Imagine playing in the most important golf tournament of your life, and you see a photographer snapping a photo of you about to upchuck your breakfast.
But it's not just any photographer. It's one of the greatest baseball players of all time, Ken Griffey Jr. The Kid continues to live his best life, and it makes me so happy to see it play out.
Mock Drafts On Mock Drafts On Mock Drafts
We are inching closer and closer to the 2025 NFL Draft, and mock draft season is out in full effect. Need the latest news on what your team is doing? My pal Joe Lago has all your mock draft needs here at TBL.
Flick You
Luka Doncic wasn't the only player to have an emotional night when the Lakers met the Mavericks in Dallas.
Former Lakers star Anthony Davis got the chance to play against his former team for the first time, and had a fun one-finger gesture to greet his former teammate LeBron James. I'm such a fan of hate. Honestly, need more of it in sports.
Fear The Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets may have fired their head coach and general manager, but that isn't stopping Nikola Jokic from sending a warning to the rest of the league.
Many are writing off the Nuggets before the start of the NBA postseason; however, the former NBA MVP says the beast may have been awoken. Good luck to whoever has to deal with that. (Checks notes, it's the Los Angeles Clippers, at this moment.)
I'll Take Two
The Atlanta Braves may be playing like the way cat food tastes, but at least fans can receive a treat when they go watch the team at Truist Park.
The franchise is serving 'The Home Run Stack' sandwich, and all I want to do is call Adam Richman, plan a road trip for us to go to Atlanta, and be pigs. No offense, Casey, but Adam is the GOAT.
Let's Have A Good Day
That's it for your Friday Roundup. Now, it's time to clock out (even if you're reading this at noon) and enjoy this weekend ahead of us.
If golf is your thing, get that couch ready. If you're having good weather, then soak that sun up like Sheryl Crow has always wanted you to.
How can anyone be in a bad mood when Nappy Roots is playing? Man, let's just have one of those Fridays that Barney Stinson would call, wait for it, legendary!