Anthony Davis directs one-finger gesture toward LeBron James before emotional game
By Tyler Reed
The Los Angeles Lakers hit the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks this past Wednesday. However, it wasn't your typical April matchup.
No, this game was the return of Lakers star Luka Doncic to the franchise he helped lead to the NBA Finals just a season ago.
It was an emotional night for Mavericks fans and Doncic; however, it was also an emotional night for former Lakers star Anthony Davis.
RELATED: Luka Doncic ready to move on after dominating Dallas Mavericks in emotional return
Davis won a title with the Lakers back in 2020, so when it was announced he was being traded to the Mavericks, the former Lakers star felt a little hurt by that.
Before the start of the game between the Lakers and Mavericks, Davis delivered a one-finger gesture to his former teammate LeBron James.
It was the finger we have all used at one time or another when sharing our frustrations with someone. Sure, James doesn't make the final decisions on roster changes, but that hasn't stopped Davis from maybe having the thought.
In the end, Mavericks and Lakers fans got what they wanted. Doncic put on a show, scoring 45 points in the Lakers' 112-97 win. Davis didn't go quietly, as the former Lakers star earned a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
It's good to know that "friendly" rivalries can still exist. Davis should be frustrated that he has been seen as an afterthought in this deal, and apparently, he is letting his former teammate know his feelings.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Mavs fans erupt in 'Fire Nico' chant after Luka Doncic's Dallas homecoming
CBB: Brayden Burries commits to Arizona, cements Wildcats as preseason title favorites
MLB: Pirates' 'Bucco Bricks' debacle the latest sign they're MLB's most incompetent team
NFL: Dolphins release statement after police respond to Tyreek Hill domestic incident
SPORTS MEDIA: Masters voice Jim Nantz turned down surprising CBS television job in 2004
VIRAL: Jordan Spieth's kids Sammy & Sophie steal show at Masters Par 3 Contest