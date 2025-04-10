Newest Masters photographer is a Baseball Hall of Famer
Ken Griffey Jr. was the master of his domain, slugging 630 home runs over 22 seasons in Major League Baseball en route to a place in the Hall of Fame.
That isn't why he is following around the best golfers in the world in Augusta, Ga. at the Masters this week.
Griffey is a credentialed photographer, a gig he's used to travel the world in recent years. According to Golfweek, this is his first time shooting The Masters.
Some sports photos are agnostic to the event itself, like this one of Jordan Spieth and his daughter Sophie. Who took it? Griffey, of course.
Coincidentally, Griffey isn't the only Hall of Famer who rose to prominence with the Seattle Mariners in the 1990s who's turned to photography in retirement.
Randy Johnson's eponymous website is a visual testament to the places he's taken his camera around the globe. Hardly limited to sports, Johnson studied photojournalism at the University of Southern California and has put his "other" talent to good use for years.
Griffey has some catching up to do in that regard, but it looks like he's off to a good start. He's been credentialed by MLB too, notably when the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres opened the 2024 regular season in Seoul, South Korea.
Griffey Jr. is one of the most iconic baseball players of his generation. Known as "The Kid," he began his career with Seattle in 1989 and quickly became a fan favorite for his impressive defensive skills and powerful hitting.
Griffey's career was marked by multiple Gold Gloves, Silver Sluggers, and and All-Star Game accolades. He became the 20th player to hit 500 home runs and remains one of only nine to hit 600 career home runs.
Clearly Griffey is in the photography game for the passion — not for the money. In 2021, Griffey became part of the Mariners' ownership group.
