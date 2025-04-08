Internet believes Houston basketball team fell victim to infamous 'Ted Cruz Curse'
By Tyler Reed
The Men's NCAA Tournament delivered an entertaining Final Four weekend. The national championship game was decided in one of the most physical matchups of the season.
In the end, it was the Florida Gators who came out on top. After trailing for most of the game, the Gators would rally past the Houston Cougars in the second half to be crowned champions.
However, Houston had a chance to tie or take the lead with their last possession. Unfortunately, it went terribly wrong. A bad pump fake ended with the Cougars watching the ball bounce aimlessly on the floor, as the final seconds ticked away.
RELATED: The Houston Cougars already know who will replace Kelvin Sampson when he retires
The loss was heartbreaking, and fans have been trying to find reasons as to why this loss happened to the Cougars. The internet seems to be zeroing in on Texas Senator Ted Cruz as being some kind of curse.
Apparently, Cruz has a terrible track record when it comes to attending games for teams that he roots for. Social media is dubbing the Senator the next Drake when it comes to cheering for his team publicly.
Of course, if Cruz goes to enough games, maybe he will snap the curse. Then again, maybe staying at home could be the better option if he wants to see his teams win again. The evidence is there; we may have a curse on our hands.
