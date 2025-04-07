Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate 2024 World Series win with White House visit
By Tyler Reed
The Los Angeles Dodgers were the team of destiny in 2024. A team built by fat sacks of money and incredible talent took care of the New York Yankees in five games in the 2024 World Series.
On Monday, the Dodgers took a trip to the White House, a traditional trip made by every team that wins a championship in the top leagues of North American sports.
During the visit, President Donald Trump couldn't contain his excitement when speaking about Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani.
Dodgers pitching legend, Clayton Kershaw, gave President Trump a customized Dodgers jersey to celebrate the occasion.
The reigning champions appear to be another monster on the field this season, as the team has jumped out to a 9-2 start on the young 2025 season.
The 2024 Dodgers were littered with talent, including Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and Kiki Hernandez.
The Dodgers will start a series with the Washington Nationals later tonight. The quest for a back-to-back visit to the White House is very possible.
The franchise has the second-biggest cash payroll in the league, and adding starting pitcher Blake Snell to the roster this past offseason was one of the biggest additions in the league.
Will 2025 once again be the year of the Dodgers? This small market fan can only dream that an unlikely team can spoil the fun of those who sit atop the throne.
