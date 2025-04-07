Donald Trump met privately with Shohei Ohtani during Dodgers' White House visit
President Donald Trump met with the Los Angeles Dodgers' players, coaches, staff and owners in the White House on Monday. The ceremonial visit for the reigning World Series champions coincided with the Dodgers' road trip to Washington, D.C. where they will play the Nationals this week.
During his prepared remarks before a gathering of media members, the president joked that Ohtani "has got a good future."
Afterward, however, a less tongue-in-cheek version of Trump emerged when he met privately with Ohtani in the Oval Office. The encounter was shared by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino on Twitter/X.
“Boy oh boy, what an athlete," Trump said as the reigning National League MVP entered the Oval Office, then presented Ohtani two medallions.
"It’s a great honor," Trump said. "You’re an amazing athlete and person."
Ohtani then posed for photographs next to the Declaration of Independence at Trump's request.
"What a guy," Trump said.
"Thank you," Ohtani replied in English as he left the Oval Office.
Earlier Monday, Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, presented Trump with a customized Dodgers #47 jersey while speaking on behalf of the team.
The Dodgers are 9-2 to begin the new season. Ohtani has a .912 OPS in his first 11 games, three home runs and two stolen bases. He is also fresh off his first bullpen session as he looks to resume his pitching career in 2025 while also serving as the Dodgers' everyday designated hitter.
