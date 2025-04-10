Atlanta Braves are bringing beef with 'The Home Run Stack' sandwich
By Tyler Reed
The Atlanta Braves are off to a miserable start to the 2025 MLB season. A 0-7 start that has now improved to 2-9 is not giving much hope around the fanbase.
Knowing that your team has a slim chance at a postseason run in April could make for a long, dreadful summer.
RELATED: Former Braves pitcher, analyst: Jurickson Profar suspension added to 0-7 team's ‘bulls---‘
However, if you are a Braves fan who is still planning to go watch your beloved team at the ballpark this season, at least the franchise is not letting you leave with an empty stomach.
Darren Rovell recently shared a picture of the new Home Run Stack sandwich that fans can purchase at Truist Park.
The sandwich contains two Angus beef patties, candied bacon, house-smoked brisket, red slaw, onion rings, and curly fries. It is topped with Carolina barbecue sauce and Coca-Cola barbecue sauce.
From the photo snapped by Rovell, the sandwich doesn't even fit in the frame. This gargantuan mountain of meat is exactly what one should hope for as they watch their team play meaningless baseball all summer long.
As an avid fan of the show 'Carnival Eats', this sandwich is the type of meal that host Noah Capp is always on the search for.
If you plan on trying this hoss of a sandwich out, skip breakfast. Actually, you could probably skip all meals one week prior to attending the game.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Mavs fans erupt in 'Fire Nico' chant after Luka Doncic's Dallas homecoming
CBB: Brayden Burries commits to Arizona, cements Wildcats as preseason title favorites
MLB: Pirates' 'Bucco Bricks' debacle the latest sign they're MLB's most incompetent team
NFL: Dolphins release statement after police respond to Tyreek Hill domestic incident
SPORTS MEDIA: Masters voice Jim Nantz turned down surprising CBS television job in 2004
VIRAL: Jordan Spieth's kids Sammy & Sophie steal show at Masters Par 3 Contest