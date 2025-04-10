Jayden Daniels brought his most memorable rookie play to The Louvre
By Matt Reed
Jayden Daniels took the NFL by storm last season as a rookie after leading the Washington Commanders to an NFC Championship Game appearance for the first time in three decades, and he's looking to follow that up with another excellent sophomore campaign in 2025.
RELATED: Breakout Dallas Cowboys star makes team history after swapping numbers
Daniels had many memorable moments during his rookie season, with obviously none bigger than helping his team reach the conference championship against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, his comeback victory against the Chicago Bears in October was truly a defining moment of the Commanders' season.
With Washington trailing by three points with two seconds remaining against the Bears, Daniels heaved the ball from beyond midfield and saw his pass caught by Noah Brown after a handful of players missed out on catching the ball at the goal line.
This play helped push the Commanders to 6-2 on the season, and that's why Daniels decided to bring a picture of the moment to his trip to famous French museum, The Louvre.
Somehow, it feels unlikely though that Daniels won't have more magical plays like the Hail Mary in his future NFL seasons because he's already become a superstar in just one year with Washington.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Mavs fans erupt in 'Fire Nico' chant after Luka Doncic's Dallas homecoming
CBB: Brayden Burries commits to Arizona, cements Wildcats as preseason title favorites
MLB: Pirates' 'Bucco Bricks' debacle the latest sign they're MLB's most incompetent team
NFL: Dolphins release statement after police respond to Tyreek Hill domestic incident
SPORTS MEDIA: Masters voice Jim Nantz turned down surprising CBS television job in 2004
VIRAL: Jordan Spieth's kids Sammy & Sophie steal show at Masters Par 3 Contest