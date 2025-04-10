Scottie Scheffler drains insane 62-foot putt from halfway across the Masters green
By Matt Reed
Scottie Scheffler is on a mission to win a third Masters this weekend, and based on his start Thursday the rest of the golfers competing at Augusta National should certainly be worried about facing the number one player in the world.
After securing wins at Augusta in 2022 and 2024, Scheffler is out to win for a third time at The Masters, which is something that only eight players have done in the history of the tournament.
Scheffler is looking to join elite company of three-time winners that includes Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer, Phil Mickelson, Gary Player and others.
Scheffler didn't waste any time getting off to a hot start at this year's tournament though, which was evident when he drained a 62-foot putt from halfway across the green.
As the Texas native plays at more of these events, it feels like he's always creating special moments as he continues to cement himself as the best golfer on the planet at this moment.
