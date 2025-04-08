Caitlin Clark dishes to David Letterman on how she cooked an Iowa men's basketball team
By Matt Reed
Caitlin Clark isn't just one of the faces of the WNBA at this point, she's become one of the biggest names in American sports as she continues to put women's professional sports on her back.
The former Iowa Hawkeyes star is making her rounds in the lead up to the WNBA Draft and the league's regular season, and found herself speaking to one of the kings of late-night television, David Letterman.
During their conversation, Clark shared an outstanding story about a time where her Iowa women's team had a scrimmage against the men's Hawkeyes practice team. It was during that matchup where Clark went off for 22 points in a span of two minutes, which has grown her lure amongst basketball fans even more across social media.
In the clip of Clark's amazing performance, she's shown pulling up from deep three-point range on several occasions, while showing off her patented ball handling against a quality Big Ten men's opponent.
