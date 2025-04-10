Live Stream The 2025 Masters First Round: How to Watch PGA Tour Golf, TV Channel, Odds
The Master: First Round
- Date: Thursday, April 10th
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
The Masters takes center stage in the sports world with the first round from Augusta National taking place on Thursday, April 10th.
This event features the best of the best on the most historic golf course of all time. Scottie Scheffler is back to try to defend his title after winning two of the past three years. He dominated last year, winning the tournament by four strokes over second-place finisher Ludvig Aberg.
Aberg has been playing excellent golf as of late, climbing all the way up to fifth in the Official World Golf Rankings.
Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, and Brooks Koepka will all be teeing off as well on Thursday in what should be an extremely competitive and entertaining next four days.
This is the biggest golf event of the year and a must-see for any golf fan, and you do not want to miss any of the action, so make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
The Masters Winner:
Scottie Scheffler +400
Rory McIlroy +650
Jon Rahm +1400
Ludvig Åberg +1600
Collin Morikawa +1600
Xander Schauffele +1800
Bryson DeChambeau +2000
Justin Thomas +2200
Joaquin Niemann +2800
Hideki Matsuyama +2800
Brooks Koepka +3000
Jordan Spieth +3300
Tommy Fleetwood +3500
Shane Lowry +3500
Viktor Hovland +3500
Patrick Cantlay +3500
Tyrrell Hatton +4000
Robert MacIntyre +5500
Russell Henley +5500
Min Woo Lee +5500
Will Zalatoris +5500
Cameron Smith +6000
Akshay Bhatia +6500
Corey Conners +7500
Tony Finau +7500
Jason Day +8000
Sepp Straka +8000
Wyndham Clark +8000
Dustin Johnson +8000
Sergio Garcia +8000
Sahith Theegala +9000
Patrick Reed +9000