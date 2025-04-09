Florida Shocks Houston to Win Epic National Championship
In one of the wildest NCAA championship games in recent memory, the Florida Gators pulled off a stunning 63-61 victory over the Houston Cougars, despite trailing for nearly the entire game. Houston led by 12 in the first half and seemed in full control with suffocating defense and hot shooting, but Florida simply refused to fold.
Houston held a 45-34 lead with just over 14 minutes left, but Florida clamped down defensively, holding the Cougars to just three points over the final 6:54. Walter Clayton Jr., who had been stifled for most of the game, came alive late with key buckets and a clutch three-pointer — his only one of the game — to help fuel the comeback.
The final moments told the story: down two with over 20 seconds left, Houston failed to even attempt a shot on its last possession. It was their fourth turnover in the final 1:21, a shocking collapse for a team that had dominated for so long.
Clayton Jr. finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, earning Most Outstanding Player honors. Florida became the first national champion in 20 years to overcome 9+ point deficits in the Elite Eight, Final Four, and title game.
The loss leaves Houston still searching for its first national title, while Florida, led by resilience and late-game poise, added another banner to its legacy. They now hold three football and three men’s basketball titles in the past 30 years.
