WNBA mock draft has March Madness star grabbing number one spot
By Tyler Reed
The UConn Huskies won their 12th national championship after a dominant win over the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2025 Women's NCAA Tournament Championship.
The program has been the gold standard of women's basketball, and it is because stars like Paige Bueckers want to become the next Huskies legend under head coach Geno Auriemma.
However, the time for celebrating the title moves quickly into Bueckers' future of wanting to be a WNBA superstar.
The 2025 WNBA Draft takes place next Monday. According to Blake Silverman of Sports Illustrated, the former Huskies star should hear her name very early.
Silverman has Bueckers going number overall to the Dallas Wings, which should come as no surprise to anyone who watched her play this past season.
The rest of the top ten in the mock draft are:
2. Seattle Storm - Dominique Malonga
3. Washington Mystics - Sonia Citron
4. Washington Mystics - Kiki Iriafen
5. Golden State Valkyries - Hailey Van Lith
6. Washington Mystics - Juste Jocyte
7. Connecticut Sun - Aneesah Morrow
8. Connecticut Sun - Ajsa Sivka
9. Los Angeles Sparks - Shyanne Sellers
10. Chicago Sky - Georgia Amoore
The Washington Mystics appear to be stocking up on future talent, as the franchise has three top ten picks.
To see the rest of Silverman's mock draft, check out the article here.
