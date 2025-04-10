Nikola Jokic's chilling message for anyone counting out Nuggets ahead of NBA playoffs
By Tyler Reed
Denver Nuggets ownership made shockwaves when they made the decision to fire head coach Mike Malone and general manager Calvin Booth.
The Nuggets are two years removed from being NBA champions, and the team is comfortably placed in the Western Conference postseason picture this season.
RELATED: Stunning Shakeup: Nuggets Fire Coach Michael Malone and GM Calvin Booth
However, with the postseason just days away from starting, many feel that cleaning house means the team has given up on a postseason run. However, Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is thinking the exact opposite.
On Wednesday night, the Nuggets handled business with the Sacramento Kings in their first game without head coach Mike Malone.
After the game, Jokic was asked about where the team currently stands without Malone, and that is when Jokic delivered a chilling message to the rest of the league.
"People say that we are vulnerable, but the beast is always the most dangerous when they're available," stated Jokic.
That's not the comment anyone from the Western Conference was hoping to hear from the multi-time MVP winner.
As the playoff picture currently stands, the Nuggets would meet the Los Angeles Clippers in a first round matchup.
Cue the awkward Kawhi Leonard laugh memes. It looks like Jokic is on a mission, and the Clippers should want to avoid this matchup at all costs.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Mavs fans erupt in 'Fire Nico' chant after Luka Doncic's Dallas homecoming
CBB: Brayden Burries commits to Arizona, cements Wildcats as preseason title favorites
MLB: Pirates' 'Bucco Bricks' debacle the latest sign they're MLB's most incompetent team
NFL: Dolphins release statement after police respond to Tyreek Hill domestic incident
SPORTS MEDIA: Masters voice Jim Nantz turned down surprising CBS television job in 2004
VIRAL: Jordan Spieth's kids Sammy & Sophie steal show at Masters Par 3 Contest