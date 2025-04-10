Mavericks fans erupt in 'Fire Nico' chant after Luka Doncic's impressive Dallas homecoming
Luke Doncic was visibly emotional before the game on Wednesday night as he made his first return to Dallas following the trade. But his strong feelings about the situation didn't prevent Doncic from dominating on the court.
If it wasn't already clear to Dallas fans that they lost out on a generational talent, Luka's 45 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists to go along with 4 steals only cemented that notion further. And as he checked out of the game for the final time, fans serenaded him by channeling all their frustration directly at the man who traded Doncic, Nico Harrison.
At various points during the game, the crowd chanted 'Fire Nico', and the loudest one of the night was saved right for the end. Considering that Anthony Davis also got thoroughly outplayed by Luka on the night, this was bound to happen.
Since the trade, the team has ensured that fans can't bring signs into the arena that blatantly disrespect Harrison. Fans have also been kicked out for going at him and chanting during Mavericks' free throws. It was almost the entire arena doing it on Wednesday night though, and Harrison was spotted watching everything unfold from the tunnel.
The Lakers will finish as the 3rd seed in the Western Conference, barring big surprises. The Mavericks, on the other hand, have ensured they won't even get to a .500 record this season and are firmly in the play-in tournament. Surely, Harrison will be in the hot seat if the Lakers can make a deep playoff run this season while the Mavericks finish theirs early.
The magnitude of trading away Luka Doncic as he enters his prime will only be made clear with time. However, Mavs fans already know what they want the organization to do, and Nico Harrison has to be quite nervous about his job at the moment.
