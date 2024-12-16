Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are reportedly on the trading block
The New Orleans Pelicans continue to slip in the Western Conference standings amid several injuries to key players, including Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.
It's been the same story for NOLA over the past few years. While they have an excellent roster, at least on paper, the players are never healthy enough to help the franchise make a deep postseason run.
RELATED: Ex-NBA players debate if Zion Williamson can 'magically' get fit on the Heat
Keeping that in mind, many were contemplating some tough calls to be made as the season progresses. Evidently, that will include trading a few players to revamp the roster.
However, the likes of Williamson and Ingram were expected to be untouchable when it came to trade talks. Well, according to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, the Pelicans are ready to include the dynamic duo in a potential trade.
"While naturally resistant to trade inquiries for their younger gems — Herb Jones, rookie Yves Missi, and Trey Murphy III — word is that the Pelicans are essentially open to trade pitches for pretty much anyone else on the roster apart from those three amid a 5-21 start and more injury woe than even Philadelphia."
Wow. That's surprising. It feels like the Pelicans' front office has finally snapped in order to get the team back on trade.
The Pelicans are now 5-22 in the 2024-25 NBA season as they hold the last spot in the West standings. It's high time for the team to head in a better direction by holding on to their young assets and parting ways with a few veterans.
