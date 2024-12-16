How Drew Allar's return to Penn State impacts NFL Draft, NFL free agency
By Joe Lago
Penn State scored a major victory before it even plays SMU in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
RELATED: NFL Mock Draft 1.0: The consensus top 10 picks for 2025
Starting quarterback Drew Allar — who's been regarded as one of the top QB prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft — announced Monday he will return to the Nittany Lions next year to play his senior season.
Penn State head coach James Franklin said Monday that he's had a "ton of conversations" with Allar and his family about what he can still accomplish in college and how he can still improve.
"I think there's a lot of excitement because I think they believe and we believe there's still a lot of room for growth and development," Franklin told reporters. "We want to be a part of that. And I think they trust us in that."
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami (Fla.)'s Cam Ward are the consensus top two quarterbacks of the 2025 draft class. With Allar staying in school, Alabama's Jalen Milroe now stands as the clear-cut No. 3 QB.
Allar has a chance to become the top quarterback prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. He'll compete with Texas' Arch Manning, who is expected to finally take over the Longhorns offense with the expected departure of starter Quinn Ewers.
Other dominoes are falling due to Allar's decision.
Penn State backup QB Beau Pribula announced Monday he is entering the transfer portal. Franklin said the freshman "did not want to leave our program" but was caught in "a no-win situation" to seek other opportunities before the Nittany Lions' playoff game due to the transfer portal window.
Allar's decision to not enter the draft also impacts NFL free agency.
With one fewer top prospect to consider, QB-needy franchises might have to seek solutions in the free-agent market. Sam Darnold, who has been rejuvenated this season with the Minnesota Vikings, was already going to be a coveted QB in free agency, but his stock certainly gets a boost with Allar's plans to stay in school.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NBA: In-season Cup a flawed event
CFB: Belichick wasting no time at UNC
NFL: Who’s the best team of this century?
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: A link to Vin Scully passes away