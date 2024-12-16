"It's not behind me": LeBron James' concerning update on injury despite long rest
LeBron James was seemingly missing since the Los Angeles Lakers' heartbreaking defeat against the Atlanta Hawks. The Lakers listed personal reasons as the reason behind the King's absence.
Apart from that, the 39-year-old was also suffering from a lingering left foot injury which has consistently held back James from playing at his full strength.
Considering that, many fans were happy to see James return to action during the Lakers' recent game against the Memphis Grizzlies after losing contact with the team for nine days.
In his return to the hardwood, James contributed 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists to the Lakers in a solid 116-110 win over the Grizzlies.
During the postgame conference, James was asked about whether he has finally completely healed from the left foot injury. Unfortunately, the soon-to-be 40-year-old star gave a concerning update about the seriousness of the injury.
"Nah, it's an everyday thing," James said. "It's not behind me, it's an everyday thing. It's something that's been lingering for the last few years but I was able to do a lot of great things to reassure not only that but I got kneed in the quad in the Atlanta game at the end of regulation by AD so that's now back to a 100%."
The recurring soreness in his foot may prove to be bad news for the Purple and Gold. Right now, the best way forward may very well be to restrict James' minutes.
After all, even if he manages to play a lot of games in the regular season, it will be of no use if James cannot help the franchise come playoff time.
