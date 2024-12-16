NBA fans destroy Warriors guard after Luka Doncic puts the clamps on him
The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks faced off for the second time since Klay Thompson's emotional departure from the Dubs earlier this year.
As expected, the game was everything that the fans expected. It was a high-scoring game with Luka Doncic carrying the Mavericks to a famous 143-133 win over the Warriors.
Speaking of Doncic, for years the European superstar has been mocked due to his lack of effort on the defensive end of the floor.
Sure, Doncic had a triple-double performance vs. the Warriors, but his one defensive play on Brandin Podziemski caught NBA fans' eyes on X (formerly known as Twitter).
In the clip, Doncic took on the assignment of defending the young Warriors guard during the middle of the fourth quarter. Podziemski seemingly tried to showoff against Doncic as he desperately tried to get away from the Mavericks superstar.
However, even after multiple attempts, all Podz could do was turn the ball over and give the Mavs a free possession. The moment went viral as Podziemski got brutally trolled on X.
One fan said: "Luka wasn’t even aware he was clamping Podz for like 2 seconds and Podz still choked."
Another wrote: "Nobody came to help, but sure leave that out."
A fan added: "Getting clamped by Luka has to be a low point."
"Send him to China," one fan requested.
On one hand, it's easy to troll Podziemski, but the nearby Warriors players are at fault as well since they didn't help out the sophomore against a veteran star.
But at the end of the day, it was an overall low IQ play by the 21-year-old and it could cost him a few minutes per game when head coach Steve Kerr reviews it later.
