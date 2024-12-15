Bill Belichick wasting no time securing recruits for 2025
By Max Weisman
New North Carolina head football coach Bill Belichick secured his first big-time recruit on Saturday. Four-star quarterback Bryce Baker, who committed to Carolina in June 2023 but had yet to sign, reaffirmed his commitment to the Tar Heels, he told ESPN. Baker had been in contact with both Penn State and LSU in the past few weeks, but the hiring of Belichick convinced him to stay in Chapel Hill.
Baker said he received a phone call from Belichick on Thursday night, just after the six-time Super Bowl Champion head coach was introduced as North Carolina's 35th head coach. That call made him want to remain a Tar Heel. Baker was introduced during Belichick's Carolina introduction at the Tar Heels' basketball game against La Salle on Saturday.
RELATED: Bill Belichick's contract should concern UNC fans
"Their experience in the NFL is huge," Baker said of the Carolina coaching staff. "They've been on the level that I'm trying to get to. I feel like that separates them from a lot of other schools. They want to develop me, and they know the intricacies that will help me get to my goals. I feel like [Belichick] will bring in the right pieces to build around me. They're going to make me a priority."
Baker added that he'll officially sign with the program on Wednesday and enroll at the university in January. Two more players in Carolina's class of 2025, defensive end Austin Alexander and running back Demon June Jr., remain unsigned.
The new North Carolina quarterback led East Forsyth High School to a 13-1 record this season, throwing for 3,099 yards, 36 touchdowns and four interceptions. He and Belichick will try and lead the Tar Heels to their first 10-win season since 2015.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Lions will be typically aggressive vs. Bills
NBA: Who’s the greatest team of this century?
CFB: Army-Navy remains the sport’s greatest rivalry
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: A link to Vin Scully passes away