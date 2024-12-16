Pop-Tarts Bowl unveils the greatest trophy in sports history
By Tyler Reed
There are a handful of bowl games that will forever be synonymous with the game of college football. The Orange Bowl and the Rose Bowl are two that immediately come to mind. Last season, the world was introduced to a new game that will now stand with the likes of the Orange Bowl and the Rose Bowl.
The Pop-Tarts Bowl was exactly what college football had hoped for, and this season, the game is returning. The hope is that the Bowl will be able to top its inaugural game, which saw a live mascot be devoured by the winning team. This year's trophy may be exactly the thing that sends the second edition of the game over the top.
In a partnership with GE Appliances, the Pop-Tarts Bowl trophy will feature a working toaster. Yes, the winning team will be able to drop two of their favorite Pop-Tart pastries in the top, and moments later, they will be celebrating a victory in the most important bowl game of the season.
The Pop-Tarts Bowl will feature what should be a great matchup between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Miami Hurricanes. Winning the Pop-Tarts Bowl is the opportunity of a lifetime. Who will be the first team to win a working toaster trophy?
