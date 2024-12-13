OBJ on the loose, 49ers flop and more Soto stories in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
With an all-time stinker on "Thursday Night Football" in the books, a whole weekend of sports action is here to help cleanse the palate from 49ers-Rams...Let's go...What teams should be looking at Odell Beckham after Dolphins exit?...After Miami release, what’s next for Odell Beckham Jr.?...The 49ers need a miracle to make the playoffs, NFC postseason teams basically known...De'Vondre Campbell quits on 49ers, adds more disappointment to bad season...Juan Soto revealed he hasn't spoken with former Yankee teammates in a long time...Soto bet on himself from start and it paid off with historic deal...How Mets outfoxed Yankees for Juan Soto: The inside story...Andre Iguodala makes Steph Curry statement that Warriors owner 'doesn't like'...Doc Rivers has a 'funny' outlook on his throat health...NBA fans have mixed reactions to Bronny James' best game in G League...Travis Hunter wins Biletnikoff Award, stirring up controversy...Lakers reportedly want to sign former No. 1 overall pick...Texas QB Quinn Ewers to declare for the NFL Draft...Best NFL teams of the 21st century? The top choice is obvious...Dan Campbell and Lions' 4th down aggressiveness is crucial to their success...Georgia crowned kings of college football as most-watched team...LeBron James missing second straight Lakers game in ‘personal reasons’ mystery...Seven NBA teams crack list of '25 Greatest Sports Franchises of the Last Quarter Century'; number 1 is debatable...Devin Williams-Nestor Cortes trade a win-win despite high price tag
Still recovering from last night's fantasy dud?
Russell Wilson might be key to Steelers ending 59-year losing streak in Philadelphia
Dan Mullen's UNLV move a logical one as Rebels look to continue upward trajectory
A visual guide to sports streaming
FA defends decision to back Saudi World Cup bid
Ryan Clark crushes ‘tone deaf’ Aaron Rodgers: ‘This dude is a fraud. He’s been a fraud’
Bill Belichick: Less meeting time, more padded practice time in college
Onside kicks need to be revitalized and the NFL plans to discuss changes this offseason
Aaron Judge's dropped fly ball from World Series Game 5 auctions for $43K
'Kill ‘em all:’ The Sean Rhyan code
Mets: Not concerned about lower-revenue clubs after Soto signing
Bengals' Tee Higgins hires Ja'Marr Chase's agent ahead of NFL free agency
The pitchforks are out for Coach Kyle
Hopefully he's back walking on a real course soon
Nice hands
They would really let them go back then, possibly too much
This drone story is not just going to buzz off into the sunset
Lionel Messi unveiled as new Fortnite character
Thoughts and prayers for Randy
Cubin' under pressure
It doesn't look like Shai...
Your moment of zen
How about another one?
