David Montgomery injury makes Lions' loss to Bills especially painful
By Joe Lago
The Detroit Lions suffered more than their second loss of the season in Sunday's 48-42 defeat to the Buffalo Bills and MVP front-runner Josh Allen, who is effortlessly dominating NFL defenses as if they're set on Madden rookie mode.
The Lions' long list of injuries on defense grew with cornerback Khalil Dorsey's season-ending fractured leg, defensive lineman Alim McNeill's season-ending torn ACL and cornerback Carlton Davis' fractured jaw, which is expected to sideline the veteran for six weeks.
The biggest blow to Detroit's Super Bowl hopes came Monday with the news that running back David Montgomery will be out indefinitely with an MCL injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that "people in the Lions’ organization" believe Montgomery "will be lost for the season."
Montgomery will undergo additional testing and seek a second opinion, according to Schefter.
The Lions entered Sunday's showdown against Buffalo with 13 defensive players on injured reserve, including Pro Bowl defensive end Aidan Hutchinson who's been out since Week 6 with a broken tibia and fibula. Detroit has been able to build the NFC's best record, which is now 12-2, despite all of the injuries on defense.
Montgomery's MCL sprain is the first significant loss on a Lions offense that's averaging a league-best 32.8 points per game.
The 27-year-old Montgomery leads Detroit with 12 rushing touchdowns and ranks second on the team with 775 rushing yards. Jahmyr Gibbs, who has a team-best 1,047 rushing yards and 14 total TDs, should pick up the majority of snaps with Montgomery out. Craig Reynolds, the Lions' No. 3 running back, should get carries as well, especially near the goal line.
