The athlete that every parent should want their kid to be: Tim Boyle
By Tyler Reed
The New York Giants are having a year to forget. In Week 15, the Giants were decimated by the Baltimore Ravens 35-0 and dropped to 2-12 on the season. The Daniel Jones saga ended with the team cutting the quarterback for whom they are paying $40 million a year, which means the Big Apple has become the land of the backup quarterback.
Yes, Tommy DeVito took the world by storm with his Italian charm. But everyone is overlooking the real star of the quarterback competition with the Giants. The name Tim Boyle should be the name on every aspiring player's mind.
Boyle has managed to play six seasons in the NFL, having stints with the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and the Giants. It doesn't even make sense how a player can make that many stops in just six seasons.
RELATED: Shut it down; the NFL MVP race is over
The former Eastern Kentucky quarterback has posted a 0-5 record as a starter and has managed to accumulate just four touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his time on the field. Boyle added one more interception and a touchdown to his career total during his appearance against the Ravens in Week 15.
So, it's not the ideal career for a kid who may be dreaming of playing in the big leagues. However, with career earnings of over $8 million, it should be every parent's dream for their child to be the next Boyle of the NFL.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL:Jimmy G’s bro goes in on Kyle Shanahan
CFB: It’s Bowl Season, baby
MLB:Yanks-Brewers trade a win-win
NBA:Who’s the greatest team of this century?