Ranking College Football Playoff first-round matchups from worst to first
By Tyler Reed
The anticipation is mounting. College football fans will experience the first season of an expanding playoff system that starts this Friday. Twelve teams have the chance to be the champions of the college football world.
However, which game are fans looking forward to the most? We are ranking every first-round matchup from worst to first.
Take a look below:
#11 SMU vs. #6 Penn State
Making the first playoff game in Happy Valley the least anticipated game of the playoffs was a tough decision. However, our gut is telling us that SMU will be beaten before they even step on the field. A White Out in December, the Nittany Lions should handle their business fairly easily against the new kids on the ACC block.
#10 Indiana vs. #7 Notre Dame
The matchup between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is low-key a chance to ignite a heated rivalry. The Indiana state championship will be decided when these two meet on Saturday. This could be the first time in the history of Indiana athletics that the whole country may be pulling for the Hoosiers. As for me, my Kentucky DNA has me pulling for Notre Dame to drop 90.
#12 Clemson vs. #5 Texas
Whose orange will reign supreme? The Texas Longhorns have handled every team in their path, except Georgia, while Clemson defied the odds and won the mighty ACC to slide into the final postseason spot. Conference bragging rights will be the major talking point of this first-round meeting.
#9 Tennessee vs. #8 Ohio State
Once again, my Kentucky DNA is showing. The Tennessee-Ohio State matchup has pitted two of the most annoying fanbases in the country against one another. However, it can't be denied that this game will bring more emotion than any other matchup in the first round. The winner of this one will be rewarded with a date with number one Oregon. A game that Buckeyes fans would love to get another chance at.
Who will advance to the second round?
