Ryan Day seemingly takes shot at Ohio State rival ahead of College Football Playoff
By Max Weisman
Ryan Day knows he's playing Tennessee this weekend, right? The Ohio State head coach sat down with WBNS in Columbus to discuss the Buckeye's upcoming first-round game but seemed to take a shot at the team that's gotten the best of him during his Ohio State tenure.
We're in a different era, it's a different time," Day told WBNS' Dom Tiberi. "We're in the playoffs. Other teams aren't. That's the way it goes. Not that it's ever going to change The Game, it's not going to, but we're in the playoffs and that's all we know right now."
Here's the full interview:
While it's true that the 10-2 Buckeyes are still in the mix for a National Championship, Day should consider his words when taking a shot at Michigan, who finished the season with a 7-5 record but pulled off a shocking upset in the final week of the season over then-No. 2 Ohio State.
The win was Michigan's fourth in a row against the Ryan Day-led Buckeyes and Day hasn't beaten Michigan since 2019. Some free advice Coach Day; don't give your arch-rival, who has beaten you four times in a row, bulletin board material for next season.
Earlier in the interview, Day made another comment that irritated Buckeye fans, this one about the program's goal for the season.
"You know, the goal all along was the make the playoffs," Day said. "Well, we're here and we've won 10 games this year, we've had two top-five wins and along the way there's been different challenges, this year the Big Ten changed, we had three top-five games, two on the road, and we took on some injuries... we know that this has been the goal all along was to get in the playoffs and to make a run at this thing."
The goal was to simply make the playoffs? Not to win the Big Ten or National Championship? Yikes.
Day's job security was in question after losing to Michigan again, but last Thursday Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork said he was confident Day will return in 2025. These comments about wanting to just make the playoffs could increase the noise from fans about firing Day. He can silence those critics by winning the National Championship. Step one is beating Tennessee at Ohio Stadium on Saturday night.
