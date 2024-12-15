Fans believe the Heisman voters got it wrong
By Max Weisman
College Football's most sought-after award, the Heisman Trophy, was awarded Saturday night. Colorado two-way player Travis Hunter won the award over Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. Hunter played both wide receiver and cornerback for the Buffaloes, recording 1,152 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, Hunter finished with four interceptions and 31 tackles.
In the closest Heisman vote since 2009, Hunter edged out Jeanty by 214 points, winning 2,231 to 2,017. Hunter took a majority of first place votes, getting 552 to Jeanty's 301, securing him Colorado's second Heisman all time, and first since Rashaan Salaam won it in 1994.
Many fans, though, feel as though Jeanty was robbed of a deserving Heisman win. The Boise State running back led the country in rushing yards by a wide margin with 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns, finishing in a tie with Army quarterback Bryson Daily. In fact, roughly two-thirds of Jeanty's yards came after contact. His running game is a huge reason why Boise State won the Mountain West Conference and secured the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff.
"So Ashton Jeanty has rushed for nearly 2300 yards and 29 touchdowns, likely leading his team to a first-round bye in the CFP," one fan wrote on X. "But Travis Hunter deserves the Heisman because he's a two-way star on a Colorado team whose crowning achievement is a road win at Texas Tech?!"
"Crazy how Ashton Jeanty was the best player in college football this year and got robbed of the Heisman," another wrote.
"Put Ashton Jeanty on Colorado’s team, they’re a conference champion and heading to the CFB Playoff," a third fan wrote. "Put Travis Hunter on Boise State’s team, they’re lucky to be in the Top 25. Simple as that."
Jeanty will have a chance to prove the voters wrong in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Fiesta Bowl on December 31. Boise State will play the winner of SMU-Penn State.
